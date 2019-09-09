Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 85.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,720,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,857 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,188 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $232.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

