Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.48. 601,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,859 shares of company stock worth $3,421,092 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.91.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

