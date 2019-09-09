Twin Securities Inc. Takes Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Allergan comprises approximately 1.5% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco purchased a new position in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 96.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $197.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $147.78.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGN. Raymond James cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

