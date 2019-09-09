TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $336,110.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 53,099,526,332 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.