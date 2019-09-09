Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NASDAQ TPTX traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 383,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.35 and a quick ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,140,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

