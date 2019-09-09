Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 266.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.95 ($3.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLW shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.59. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tullow Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

