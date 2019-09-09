TrustVerse (TRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40,550.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $40,550.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.38 or 0.04651020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,649,090 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

