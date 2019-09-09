Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after purchasing an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,555,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,327,000 after buying an additional 241,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,504,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,784,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,378,000 after buying an additional 448,303 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $59.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.