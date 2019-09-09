Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TCG BDC by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

CGBD stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 37,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,660. The stock has a market cap of $867.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TCG BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

