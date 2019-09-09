Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,798 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPX were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 521,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $39.48. 7,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.41. SPX Corp has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $372.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.65 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.