Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,484 shares in the company, valued at $39,512,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $347,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 531,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,983,883.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,198 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,886. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

