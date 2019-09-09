Trexquant Investment LP Invests $227,000 in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd boosted its stake in GDS by 88.7% during the first quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 13,560,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,990,000 after buying an additional 6,373,134 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GDS by 94.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,617,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 319,481 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $60,018,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 3.04. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

