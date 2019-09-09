Trexquant Investment LP Has $249,000 Stock Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,665,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ALLETE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 102,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,666. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $510,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.