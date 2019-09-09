Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 180.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. 64,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,901. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. Tellurian Inc has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tellurian’s revenue was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

