TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $349.97

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $349.97 and traded as low as $423.63. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at $423.63, with a volume of 329,635 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 420.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.57.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

