Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

TORXF stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

