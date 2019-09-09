Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.
TORXF stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.
About Torex Gold Resources
