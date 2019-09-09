Tobam Trims Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,401 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.11% of Yamana Gold worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,396,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

