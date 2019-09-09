Tobam Sells 220,363 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tobam cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,363 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tobam owned 0.10% of General Mills worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.59. 5,807,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,125. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.98.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

