Tobam Has $8.20 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tobam lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $1,221,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.10.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.75. 999,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $228.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

