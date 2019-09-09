Tobam Has $37.18 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tobam grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for 2.1% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Ventas were worth $37,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,007.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ventas by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

