Tobam Buys 24,679 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 67.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.39. 3,872,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,110. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

