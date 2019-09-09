Tobam Buys 1,519,025 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Tobam grew its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 8,133.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,537,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519,025 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Snap were worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 38.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $678,737.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,501,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,680,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 55,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $778,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,673,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,627,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,729,278 shares of company stock valued at $96,229,935.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $15.31. 48,741,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,906,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.