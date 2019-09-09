Tobam Acquires 40,232 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 92.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $696,285,000 after buying an additional 339,640 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,009,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,592 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,617,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,668,000 after buying an additional 446,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,763,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 279,680 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 363,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

