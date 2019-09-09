TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, 300,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,277% from the average session volume of 21,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units by 10.1% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 628,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter.

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

