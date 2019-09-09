Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,002,000 after buying an additional 1,116,492 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 552,523 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 93.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 738,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after acquiring an additional 357,655 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 275,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 260,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 322,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,004 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $248,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,092.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $861,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,558. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.