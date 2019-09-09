Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys 9,605 Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Endava by 52.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. Endava PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $38.26 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.