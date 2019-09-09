Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys 6,525 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,535 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,412,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 978,972 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,423,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $443,835,000 after buying an additional 927,635 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,533,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after buying an additional 808,826 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

