Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys 5,174 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,542 shares of company stock worth $1,574,027 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

