Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys 1,567 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 92.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 21.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,783,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,972,000 after buying an additional 66,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,002,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 336.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,061,000 after buying an additional 503,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $10.53 on Monday, hitting $255.66. The stock had a trading volume of 920,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.68. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $270.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.