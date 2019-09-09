Tiverton Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $81,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $169.82.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

