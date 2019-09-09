Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TF shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.17 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.47. 89,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,323. The company has a market capitalization of $780.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.43. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$8.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 86.89, a quick ratio of 84.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.40.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.34%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

