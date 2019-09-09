Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) traded down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.15, 2,606,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,061,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $7,031,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

