TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.87 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. TigerCash has a market cap of $324,182.00 and $18.87 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.43 or 0.02162605 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,460,613 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

