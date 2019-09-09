THORChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,664.00 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $20,664.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00216358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.01262831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000377 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 984,552,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,055,455 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

