Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Textmunication Holdgings Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHD)’s share price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 108,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 264% from the average session volume of 29,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

About Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Textmunication Holdgings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textmunication Holdgings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.