Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading Up 3.6%

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

