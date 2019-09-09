Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Shares Down 0.6%

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.37, 42,258 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 122,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

