TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.71

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 6143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $654.25 million, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,775 shares of company stock worth $3,664,400 in the last three months. 18.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TechTarget by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 367,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TechTarget by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 308,138 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

