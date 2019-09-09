TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade accounts for about 2.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.19% of TD Ameritrade worth $52,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.88. 1,960,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,059. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTD. Compass Point set a $58.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

