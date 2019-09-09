TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.60

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,538 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,196,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 399,946 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

