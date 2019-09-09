Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 628.20 ($8.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 729.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 734.79.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

