Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Shares Down 11.6%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s stock price fell 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

