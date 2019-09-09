Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)’s share price rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.04, approximately 273,471 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 230,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 445,585 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 95.8% in the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 476,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 109.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

