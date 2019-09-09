Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $41,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $43.85. 4,677,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,078. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

