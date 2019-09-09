TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.37. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 15,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

