Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Stake Raised by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Tableau Software by 24.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tableau Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DATA. Wedbush lowered shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. First Analysis lowered Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tableau Software from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.99 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Shares of NYSE DATA remained flat at $$169.53 during trading hours on Monday. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.15.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

