T.F & J.H. Braime (LON:BMT) Trading Up 2.9%

T.F & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. (LON:BMT)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,600.33 ($20.91) and last traded at GBX 1,800 ($23.52), 150 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($22.87).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,027 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,207.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

About T.F & J.H. Braime (LON:BMT)

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

