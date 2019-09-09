Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 128,330 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 196,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.58% of Synthetic Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

