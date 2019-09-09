Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 455.2% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,167,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,687. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,945,831.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

