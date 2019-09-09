Symphony International Holdings Ltd (LON:SIHL) Insider Anil Thadani Buys 292,010 Shares

Symphony International Holdings Ltd (LON:SIHL) insider Anil Thadani bought 292,010 shares of Symphony International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £175,206 ($228,937.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.93. Symphony International Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

